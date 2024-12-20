World Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,918 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Compass Point increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

FRT stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.