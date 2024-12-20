World Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,758,000 after purchasing an additional 351,723 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 736,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Barclays raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

NYSE:IHG opened at $125.03 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $131.68. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

