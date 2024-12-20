World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Crocs in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

