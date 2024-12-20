World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,696,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,372,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
NYSE PBR opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.5338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
