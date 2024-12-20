World Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

