Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 22.1 %

NASDAQ:XELB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 331,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.31. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

