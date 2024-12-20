Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) CFO Sherry Aulin Sells 18,709 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $770,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 707,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 825,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,732 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xenon Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Spot Market Trends With These 3 Must-Watch ETFs
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Jabil’s Winning Streak Begins: Market Bottom Set, Future in Focus
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- High-Flying HEICO Eyes New Heights in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.