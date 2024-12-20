Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) CFO Sherry Aulin Sells 18,709 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $770,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 707,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 825,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,732 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

