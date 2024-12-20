XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $138.34 and last traded at $140.69. Approximately 290,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,474,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 356.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

