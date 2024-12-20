Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00869.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

