Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00869.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Price Performance
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.
About Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF
