Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:UPGR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 282. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.64.
About Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.