Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ:UPGR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 282. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.64.

The Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of US companies engaged in green energy and sustainable infrastructure. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics UPGR was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

