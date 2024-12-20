Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for State Street

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for State Street in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

State Street Stock Up 0.7 %

State Street stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. State Street has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 30.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of State Street by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,796,000 after buying an additional 833,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 818.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after buying an additional 462,201 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in State Street by 99.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,574,000 after buying an additional 442,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. State Street’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

