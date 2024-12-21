231872 (SCC.TO) (TSE:SCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

231872 (SCC.TO) (TSE:SCC – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:SRSC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as high as C$0.70. 231872 (SCC.TO) shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 251,194 shares traded.
231872 (SCC.TO) Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62.
231872 (SCC.TO) Company Profile
Sears Canada Inc (Sears) is a Canada-based multi-channel retailer company. The Company operates through merchandising segment. Its merchandising operations include the sale of goods and services through its retail channels, which includes its full-line, Sears Home, Hometown, Outlet, Corbeil Electrique Inc (Corbeil) stores and its direct (catalogue/Internet) channel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 231872 (SCC.TO)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for 231872 (SCC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 231872 (SCC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.