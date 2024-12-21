2,500 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.