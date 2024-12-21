43,388 Shares in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

