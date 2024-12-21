Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.11 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.75). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77), with a volume of 38,424 shares trading hands.

Access Intelligence Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £77.90 million, a PE ratio of -3,050.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.20.

About Access Intelligence

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

