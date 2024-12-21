Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 122,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 208,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 188,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $721,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

