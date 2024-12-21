Alex G. Morrison Sells 17,500 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,820.16. This represents a 9.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UUUU opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.21.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $55,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

