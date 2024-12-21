Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given a C$91.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$91.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a C$97.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.83.

ATD opened at C$80.79 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$71.31 and a one year high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

