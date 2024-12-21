Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Buys C$69,239.61 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan purchased 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,239.61.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, William Brennan bought 171 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, William Brennan purchased 7,286 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.24 per share, with a total value of C$417,050.64.

On Monday, November 25th, William Brennan acquired 43 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,479.38.

On Wednesday, November 20th, William Brennan bought 1,738 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$99,587.40.

On Monday, November 18th, William Brennan purchased 11,144 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$624,175.44.

On Thursday, November 14th, William Brennan acquired 11,744 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$672,931.20.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Brennan bought 15,320 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,602.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total value of C$1,026,241.32.

On Tuesday, September 24th, William Brennan acquired 500 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$56.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of C$40.01 and a one year high of C$61.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.11.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

