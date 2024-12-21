Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $238.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.30. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

