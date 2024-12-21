Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to Issue $0.04 Annual Dividend

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0414 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Ambev has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ambev to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.