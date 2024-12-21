Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 223.33

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.81).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, December 6th.

LON MNG opened at GBX 192.80 ($2.42) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,754.29, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 190.40 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.03).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

