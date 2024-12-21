Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

