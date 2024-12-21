Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 10431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Associated British Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9028 per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.