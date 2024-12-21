Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded at RODMAN&RENSHAW

RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 14.8 %

ATRA stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($16.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -12.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

