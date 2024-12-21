Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
