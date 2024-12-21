B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.98.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 328.60%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

