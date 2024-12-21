B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inogen by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Inogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Inogen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INGN opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.02. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

