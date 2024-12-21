B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 19,296 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 571,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 41,748 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,297,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.