B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 22,828 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

