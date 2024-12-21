B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 749,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,847,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.12 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.