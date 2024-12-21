BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from BAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

BAB Trading Down 0.4 %

BAB stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. BAB has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.03.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

