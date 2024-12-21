Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.2 %

BKSC stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

