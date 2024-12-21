Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Up 25.3% – What’s Next?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94. 469,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,346% from the average session volume of 32,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.75.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

