Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,629,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 344,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The company has a market cap of C$22.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
About Bayhorse Silver
Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.
