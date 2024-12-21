BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$44.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.38.
BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.9975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.58%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
