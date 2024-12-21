BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $129,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $100.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

