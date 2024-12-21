Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $1,346,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at $14,143,891.89. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BPMC opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

