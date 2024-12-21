Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

BDN stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

