Brokerages Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) PT at $8.75

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

In related news, Director Stuart M. Mcguigan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,396.10. This trade represents a 47.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $34,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,144 shares in the company, valued at $852,871.36. The trade was a 4.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enhabit by 138.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 242.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 78.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Enhabit by 19.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $7.65 on Friday. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

