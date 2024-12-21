Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Price Target at $34.20

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Consumer Edge cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
