Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) PT at $5.20

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.68 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

