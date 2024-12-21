Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,370 ($17.22) and last traded at GBX 1,370 ($17.22). 50,627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 20,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,425 ($17.91).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,350.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

