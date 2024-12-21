Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.97 and last traded at $79.13, with a volume of 1733246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.27.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

