Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,614,000 after buying an additional 883,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 12,617.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after acquiring an additional 878,653 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth approximately $54,330,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,629,000 after purchasing an additional 203,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Global Price Performance
Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bunge Global Company Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunge Global
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.