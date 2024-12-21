Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of GAA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.67. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $54.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

