Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 295,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 99,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Company Profile
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canada One Mining
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.