Cesar Gonzalez Purchases 65,000 Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) Director Cesar Gonzalez acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,300.00.

Cesar Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, November 26th, Cesar Gonzalez bought 137,250 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$32,253.75.

On Friday, September 27th, Cesar Gonzalez purchased 122,500 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,075.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Cesar Gonzalez acquired 2,500 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$612.50.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

CVE BTR opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.