Chardan Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Stock Price

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $18.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.74% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

