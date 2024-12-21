Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 5.8 %

CTHR opened at $1.45 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

